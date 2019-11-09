Arctic assault Monday & Tuesday: Single digit temperatures likely

Saturday November 9, 2019

5:00 PM

Weather Impact Scale: Yellow (1out of 4) due to a few rain/snow showers tonight.

Tonight many cities and towns will fall to near freezing for an overnight low. A possible sprinkle is possible this evening with snow flurries after midnight.

Sunday look for mostly cloudy skies with snow showers during the afternoon as an arctic front pushes through. There isn’t a lot of surface moisture to work with here, so snow chances will be sparse Sunday, however, a dusting is possible for some communities near the Illinois border.

Monday look for snow showers during the morning with very cold air pushing in through the day. Our cold snap will really kick into high gear Monday night into Tuesday morning with single digit temps in place for Tuesday mornings commute.

Arctic high pressure will bring us sunshine for the early and middle part of next week with no major storm systems expected to affect the Badger state.