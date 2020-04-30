Are people still buying homes? Realtors give us an inside look.

During the pandemic, people still need a place to call home. A local Realtor is now sharing what he is doing to adapt to CDC recommendations.

Realtor Chris Stark says they are seeing 70 percent of the activity they saw at this time last year, but they are doing things differently.

"You are seeing videos used a lot more. I think this sort of just hyper activated some things,” Stark says.

Realtors are doing virtual showings over video chat, or if homeowners are comfortable with it, they are doing in-person showings carefully.

"We make sure they have masks, gloves while in the house,” Stark says.

Meanwhile, apartments we called in the Madison area are only doing virtual leasing. The View at Pinnacle Park told NBC15 News they are still just as busy.

"There is still stuff going on. Buyers are still buying and sellers are still selling. It's still active out there from a real-estate perspective,” according to Stark.

