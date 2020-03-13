Area Schools switch to online learning amid coronavirus outbreak

Friday, March 13, was the last day of school for many students of all ages in our area before spring break.

When break is over, teachers are sending kids their lessons online, in a variety of ways.

"We were going to use our creativity and flexibility to approach it the safest way we possibly could for our students," Madison Country Day School Interim Head of School Devon Davis said.

Due to the recent coronavirus outbreak, Davis said students will not return to class in person after spring break. Instead, kids will learn online.

Sometimes, it'll be more like a flipped classroom model where a teacher will be doing a lesson and the students will be working on it," Davis said.

Davis said that all varies on the teacher, the grade level and the subject.

Educators at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication will use those same methods.

“Some of the reporting classes will be using materials that already exist, so finding maybe a televised speech and having students cover that speech,” James E. Burges Chair in Journalism Ethics Kathleen Bartzen said. “And then sometimes it's going to be making use of what they can take advantage of any environment they're in.”

That will take care of the course work, but when it comes to lectures and office hours, it'll look just like a video conference.

"There's never going to be an exact replication of an in person teaching environment, but the great thing is we know a lot about online teaching,” Culver said.

Right now, students at Madison Country Day School are scheduled to return to class in person on April 6th, UW-Madison students are scheduled to go back to class in person on April 10th. The mandate from Gov. Evers extends to April 6th.