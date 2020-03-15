Area YMCAs close to prevent COVID-19 spread

The YMCA of Dane Co. announced all facilities are closed and programming is cancelled effective immediately.

Staff said they anticipate the closure will last until April 5, but will update community members as new information becomes available.

The Stateline Family YMCA in Beloit also announced its closing its facilities following Gov. Evers announcement of school closures and recommendations from the county health department. The Ironworks, Rosco Branch, Stateline YMCA Gymnastics Center, and the YMCA Tough Sports Complex will reopen March 31.

