Area animal shelters in need during pandemic

Many animal shelters have had to cancel public adoption events, fewer pets are adopted out even as animals continue to come in, according to the Better Business Bureau.

In a release on Saturday, National Pet day, the BBB stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic is putting a strain on the staff and on the animals.

"Fostering a pet may be the ideal stress reliever. If you could use some tail-wagging happiness or a purr-fectly content companion, reach out to a local shelter to see how you can help by fostering," according to the BBB.

Many families are currently facing extended periods of time at home to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Because of this scenario, area shelters are asking pet lovers for some help.

For tips to consider on fostering pets and additional information on animal shelters during COVID-19, you can access this link here.