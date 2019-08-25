Area barbers give kids free back to school haircuts

More than 500 kids left the Aliant Energy Center today with a fresh new haircut as barbers came together to put a smile on each kid's face --one haircut at a time.

The 13th annual "Back 2 School Free Haircutz" event was hosted by JP Hair Design, Inc in partnership with Madison Metropolitan School District.

35 barbers from across Dane county set up shop to give kids a fresh new look for free.

"It’s kind of fun," Steffan Ramirez, participant said.

Ramirez will be back in the classroom next week, and he said getting his hair cut was a must.

"My mom wanted me to get a haircut," he said.

So he climbed in Ryan Connor’s chair and let him work his magic. With the work of some clippers, a comb and some scissors, Ramirez was left with a clean cut and a boost of confidence,

"It feels good it's exciting to be a part of this. The kids are happy and smiling, it gives them confidence when they go back to school,” Connor said.

Barbers said parents are already dishing out big bucks on back to school shopping and this is a cost parents won’t have to worry about.

Kids from every corner of the room hopped out the chair with a smile. Barbers said a "first day of school" new look matters to kids.

"It’s important because you want to go back and look good. A lot of times in the summer kids don't get cut. They finally get to the shop and get a haircut before they go back to school and it's a new look," Jeff Patterson, JP Hair Design Owner and event host said.

Giving that new look is what many barbers said is their favorite part as seven different shops come together to send kids back to school in style.

"We want to be a group rather than individual shops. All of the capes have "Barbers United” on it and we're all dressed alike. I'm enjoying it it's love, barber love,” Patterson said.