Area businesses prepare for gun deer opening weekend

The countdown is on for the start of gun deer season in Wisconsin. As hunters pack their bags for deer camp, many area businesses prepare for a traditionally busy weekend.

On the eve of opening weekend, Katie Mosely, owner of Kate’s Bait and Sporting Goods, prepares for Saturday’s rush of customers. But crowds this year are much smaller than they once were.

“We'd set tables up outside. We'd grill brats, we'd make it kind of a big party. Things are a little bit different now because you can do it online. People love the convenience of that,” Mosely says.

In the years since the Department of Natural Resources ruled that hunters could register their deer online, Mosely says her business has felt the change.

“Yeah, oh yeah, [we saw a big hit]. That's why I personally have to think of other creative ways to get people to come in before the season starts,” she tells NBC15 News.

Just down the street at Rickey Ridge Taxidermy, it’s “busy time.”

Owner Clint Rickey says he sees anywhere from 40 to 60 deer per season, all waiting to be mounted.

“White tails are kind of my specialty. That's pretty much every taxidermist in this area, that's their bread and butter,” he says.

Rickey plays big game, winning the Best in the World at the World Taxidermy & Fish Carving Championships. His vast collection of awards are not the only thing that brings him motivation.

“[All the mounts] are special, especially when you mount a deer for a guy or a girl that truly appreciates and has really fond memories of that hunt,” he says. “The ‘appreciate-ors’ as I call them are really what stand out in my mind. Even more so than the competitions."

Back at Kate’s Bait, the camaraderie is what keeps hunters coming back year after year.

“You kind of lost a little bit of tradition not having to come here, but I have a good group of customers that still will never give it up coming in,” Mosley says.

The gun deer hunt season begins Saturday November 23 roughly at dawn, depending on where in the state you are hunting. For more information on the 2019 deer hunting season, click here.

