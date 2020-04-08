Area health systems share ICU bed numbers ahead of possible surge

Health experts say the curve appears to be flattening in Wisconsin, but the Badger state is not out of the woods. The COVID-19 situation changes daily and, as cases go up, so do hospitalizations.

On Wednesday, Dept. of Health Services officials said models show Wisconsin’s peak of COVID-19 patients is anywhere between three to six weeks away.

MORE: Report: WI Election may lead to longer Safer at Home Order

Area health systems said the plan is to stay ahead with a balance of hospital bed availability and appropriate staffing.

“If you look at other metropolitan areas, New York, New Jersey, Detroit- so far, we have not had that rapid doubling of cases here in the Dane Co. region,” UW Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jeff Pothof said.

Along with many other area health systems, Pothof said for more than a month they have been prepping for a possible surge in cases.

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Madison President Kyle Nondorf said, right now, capacity is not an issue.

“Everyone is leaning in right now, kind of not sure what the future holds. But, from a resource, a staffing perspective, our team is coming together,” he said.

NBC15 compiled a list of current Madison-area health system intensive care unit (ICU) bed availability:

UW Health reports it has capacity for 110 ICU beds. St. Mary’s in Madison has 39. UnityPoint Health Meriter has 18, with the ability to expand to 24 if necessary.

The Rock Co. Health Dept. also released data on Tuesday, compiling resources from that area of the state. The report lists 37 total ICU beds available for the county. Among that total, Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center has 15 and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville currently has four dedicated ICU beds.

Kelsey Cordova, the community health education coordinator for Rock Co. Public Health, said they worked with the four major health systems in the area.

“The numbers that we presented at a county level really do tell the story that we need every single person to continue staying safer at home and to take it seriously in order to make sure we have all of the resources we need to care for those who need medical care,” Cordova said.

The message all health officials remained insistent on is for people to stay at home, so all the resources available do not have to be used.

“What we need is their help in social distancing, not cheating on that, taking is super seriously,” Pothof said.