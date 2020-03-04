Area school districts prep for possible spread of coronavirus

With the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the DPI is communicating with educators across Wisconsin on the likely spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The coronavirus is not currently spreading in Wisconsin, according to the DPI.

The DPI has also received a number of inquiries from educators regarding an outbreak of influenza in Wisconsin schools. The highly-contagious infection is prevalent around this time of the year, and it has led to the closure of schools in at least one district thus far, according to the DPI.

The department is in contact with the DHS and the CDC, and will update its website with information and guidance. You can visit the DPI's pandemic planning tools web page here.

For the most up-to-date information, visit the CDC’s 2019 Novel Coronavirus website.

Middleton-Cross Plains

The CDC currently recommends germ prevention as the best tool to keep the public safe, according to the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District. Classroom teachers have been encouraged by the district to promote regular classroom hand-washing and commonly shared items disinfected.

Students and staff in the district who are ill should continue to follow CDC guidelines on when to return to school: fever free — less than 100 degrees — for more than 24 hours without the aid of fever-reducing medication, food and water are tolerated, and any remaining symptoms present will not prevent them from functioning.

The CDC also recommends those who get flu-like symptoms and are at high risk of severe flu illness to ask a healthcare professional if they should be examined.

The district is asking for help from district families to educate students by working with them on proper germ prevention techniques.

At this time, the World Health Organization (WHO) has not placed any restrictions on travel and the U.S. Department of State and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have only recommended against travel to mainland China. The district says they will continue to rely on those organizations for their guidance going forward.

Janesville

The School District of Janesville is taking guidance from the Rock County Department of Health and the CDC. There is currently no recommendation to close schools in the United States, according to the district.

For now, there are no indications of a coronavirus outbreak, but that could change as time goes on, according to the district. It is possible that SDJ may need to cancel classes if it appears the coronavirus has affected the community in a significant way, according to the district.

We all play a role in reducing the likelihood of a coronavirus outbreak in our school district community, according to the SDJ. To remind students and staff of best practices, the CDC has provided a poster the district will be placing in all buildings on how to “Stop the Spread of Germs."