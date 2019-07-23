Arena man cleans up local boat landing he loves

Craig Anding has lived in Arena his whole life, and has loved the Wisconsin River for as long as he can remember. So when he noticed people leaving their trash behind at his local Arena boat landing, he decided to take matters into his own hands, one piece of garbage at a time.

“They don’t put in the consideration, that at the end of the trip, 'I’m going to have bags of garbage,'" he said. "And I’m sure they don’t want to put them in their vehicles and stuff like that, but leaving them sit along the river bank is not the answer to getting rid of your garbage. Because it’s a guy like me that’s got to go down there, and then I have to put it in my dumpster.”

Anding has a dumpster at his home he uses for his trash. Recently, he said about half of the space inside goes to the trash he picks up at the landing.

"I just don’t know how people can treat nature the way they have been treating nature around our area," he said. "It’s just, it’s sad.”

Especially sad for Anding, who credits the river in helping him through a hard time.

"In 2016, I had my first cancer. And then I was good for a year, then it reoccurred in a different area, then of course I had to do all the treatments," he said. "That was one of the things that made me fight even more, was to fight to want to go back to the river and stuff. It's sad for me to go there and see it be treated the way it's been treated."

Anding fought to get back to the river, and boat landing, he loves, making sure to take care of the water that means so much to him.

"I go to this place every chance I get, it’s just, if you’ve never been there, you need to go there.”

The landing is managed by the DNR, and is part of the Lower Wisconsin State Riverway. According to the DNR, only two people are assigned to maintain that area, which is about 92,000 acres. The DNR said unfortunately they are short staffed, and everyone must follow a carry in, carry out policy for their trash.