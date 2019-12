An Argyle man is dead after a skid loader overturned while he was doing farm work in the Town of Adams Sunday night, according to the Green Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency crews and MedFlight responded to the N6600 block of County Highway A around 6:20 p.m, and 39-year-old Darren Meade was found unconscious, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lifesaving measures were performed, but the Argyle man died at the scene.