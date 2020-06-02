Man arrested in Sun Prairie after hourslong standoff

A man has been arrested after an hourslong standoff in Sun Prairie Monday night.

According to the Sun Prairie Police Department, just before 10 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of S. Musket Ridge Drive and Sweet Grass Drive for reports of a man wanted by police for a felony domestic violence charges in the area.

Officers said they saw the man, now identified as Brandon Nelson, inside a parked car. Nelson reportedly told officers he had a gun and said they would have to kill him.

That exchange led to a standoff. People in homes nearby were evacuated as officers continued to talk with Nelson, until trained negotiators from the Dane County Sheriff’s Department took over. Members from the county's Tactical Response Team were also called.

Officials said talks with Nelson continued for three and a half hours when Nelson's phone died. Officers offered him another phone, but Nelson reportedly refused, continuing to not obey orders to exit the car.

After talks continued to fail, the Tactical Response Team deployed non-incendiary gas into the car, which caused Nelson to get out and safely surrender to officers.

Nelson was arrested and charged with one count of Domestic Substantial Battery, one count of Domestic Strangulation, one count of Domestic False Imprisonment, Two counts of Domestic Disorderly Conduct, and one count of Failure to Comply with Officer’s Attempt to Take Person into Custody.