Armed robber threatens homeless man with machete, Madison police say

A man got out of a truck with a machete and tried to rob a homeless man near downtown Madison Wednesday night, says Madison Police

Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said the victim told officers he met with Justin J. Anderson earlier in the day, but were not together during the attempted robbery.

According to police, the man was walking on the 200 block of South Bedford Street when Anderson got out of a pickup truck around 10:30 p.m. DeSpain said the 35-year-old charged the man with a 25-inch machete and said, “I rob people for money."

DeSpain said the victim was able to pull a coat over Anderson’s head and threw the machete in a nearby planter while shouting for help.

Officers arrived and arrested Anderson. The man had a finger cut that was treated by paramedics, says DeSpain.

He said the truck Anderson was in was registered to a man with a different name. Anderson allegedly told police he was only in Wisconsin for a few weeks, and came from Minnesota.

DeSpain said Anderson’s name could be an alias.