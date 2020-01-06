Aron Cruickshank reflects on Rose Bowl loss

Wisconsin wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (1) carries the ball behind tight end Jake Ferguson, left, as tight end Cormac Sampson (85) blocks Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
PASADENA, CA (WMTV) -- The Badgers lost to the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl by just one point. The Final score was 28-27.

NBC15's Sports Director Mike Jaques caught up with one sophomore to talk about the devastating loss.

"It felt amazing just giving them a spark." said Wide Receiver Aron Cruickshank. "Oregon just drove down the field and scored I just try to keep doing what I do and have trust in the guys in front of me They put their trust in me."

Cruickshank will be returning to the field next year as a junior. During the game he ran 95 yards on a kick off return, to the end zone and scoring a touchdown.

 