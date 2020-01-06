Aron Cruickshank reflects on Rose Bowl loss

The Badgers lost to the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl by just one point. The Final score was 28-27.

NBC15's Sports Director Mike Jaques caught up with one sophomore to talk about the devastating loss.

"It felt amazing just giving them a spark." said Wide Receiver Aron Cruickshank. "Oregon just drove down the field and scored I just try to keep doing what I do and have trust in the guys in front of me They put their trust in me."

Cruickshank will be returning to the field next year as a junior. During the game he ran 95 yards on a kick off return, to the end zone and scoring a touchdown.

