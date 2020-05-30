Arrest made after homeless fed poisoned food

Authorities say one person has been arrested after eight homeless people were given poisoned food that sent several to the hospital.

Orange County authorities say the poisonings occurred over the course of about a week in mid-May in Huntington Beach.

An advisory from the county district attorney's office says the victims were given food laced with oleoresin capsicum that was twice as strong as police pepper spray.

Authorities say the victims' reactions were filmed.

Authorities say some of the victims had breathing problems, stomach and mouth pain and even seizure-like symptoms. The investigation continues.

