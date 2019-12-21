UWPD: Man arrested in Vilas Hall battery, robbery

The University of Wisconsin Police Department arrested a man in connection to the battery of an injured man found in a hallway inside a residence hall earlier this month.

On Friday, detectives and officers found, interviewed and arrested 58-year-old Joseph T. Dettweiler of Madison, according to UWPD.

On Thursday, Dec. 12, UWPD officers responded to a report of an injured person outside of Vilas Hall on the UW-Madison campus. The injured person was taken to a local hospital with significant, but non-life threatening, injuries.

The victim has since been released from the hospital.

UWPD sent out a crime warning, advising the campus community of the incident and seeking any information the public could provide to assist with the investigation.

During the investigation, UWPD detectives and officers learned the incident was also a robbery. UWPD staff conducted multiple interviews and through the investigation, were able to identify the suspect as Dettweiler.

Dettweiler was booked into the Dane County Jail on felony charges of substantial battery, robbery with use of force and a parole violation. He is not affiliated with UW-Madison.

The investigation is still ongoing. No further information is available for release by UWPD at this time.