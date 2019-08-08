Man arrested, facing multiple charges after fatal hit-and-run

A man has been arrested after a Chicago man was killed and his wife was injured, following a crash in Madison early Thursday morning.

Antoine K. Tempel, age 32 of Madison, has been arrested on several charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and hit-and-run causing death, according to the Madison Police Department.

A 71-year-old victim was driving a Chevy HHR in the middle lane of the 1400 block of E. Washington Avenue. The man was driving the speed limit when the HHR was rear-ended by a BMW convertible at 1:09 a.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

The BMW was traveling somewhere between 80 mph and 100 mph at the time of the crash. The BMW driver and two passengers – one man and one woman – fled on foot.

The driver and woman returned to the scene many minutes later. The suspect denied being behind the wheel, but a MPD traffic investigator has determined he was the driver.

Tempel suffered a broken shoulder and cuts. The woman had minor injuries. The second man from the BMW has not been found.

The victim died at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning. It will be up to the Dane County Medical Examiner to release the victim's name as well as the cause and manner of death.

Tempel is also under arrest for his third offense of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and operating while revoked.