Arrest warrant scam making its way around Dane County

A con artist is giving Dane County residents a scare after he claims there is a warrant for their arrest and the only way out would be to pay up.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office received several calls on Thursday after people received the scam calls.

This time the caller claims to be Lieutenant Karls with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and he works for the warrants department. They then tell people there is a warrant for their arrest.

Warrant phone scammer then ask for gift cards, wire transfers, and similar forms of payment. They also make the caller ID appear as an actual number used by the sheriff’s office.

Spokesperson Elise Schaffer said the con has occurred for several years with scammers using different names, many of which are actual employees.

She said as long as scammers find victims the calls will continue. In some cases, people have lost thousands of dollars.

Victims of this scam should report it to authorities by calling the non-emergency number of the Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345.