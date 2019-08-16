3 in custody after vehicle thefts on UW campus

The UW-Madison Police Department announced three people were charged after multiple reports of thefts from vehicles on campus the past two weeks.

In each of these incidents, suspects entered unlocked vehicles in the campus area and stole electronics, cash, credit cards — among other personal belongings — according to the department.

During the investigation, UWPD identified one of the suspects as Travon M. Pearson, 20, of Madison. On Thursday, Pearson was taken into custody on the 500 block of East Washington Avenue.

Two additional suspects, 19-year-old Mario D. Chandler of Madison and a teenage boy, were also taken into custody on charges related to the thefts.

A handgun and stolen property were recovered from the suspects and their vehicle.

Pearson was taken to the Dane County Jail on two charges of theft, misappropriation of ID, felon in possession of firearm and bail jumping.

Chandler was taken into the Dane County Jail on charges of theft – party to a crime, possession of marijuana and misappropriation of ID.

The teenager was booked into the Dane County Jail on charges of theft – party to a crime and bail jumping.

None of the suspects are affiliated with UW-Madison. The investigation is ongoing. No further information was available from the department.