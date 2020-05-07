Arrests made in the murder investigation of Ahmaud Arbery

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it has arrested Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, for the death of Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot and killed while jogging in Glynn County, Georgia more than 10 weeks ago.

According to a release from GBI, they were both charged with murder and aggravated assault on Thursday.

The arrests Thursday came after the release of a video of the February incident sparked national outcry, the Associated Press reports.

Arbery family attorney S. Lee Merritt contends that the McMichaels, who are white, saw a black man jogging through their Glynn County neighborhood, assumed he was involved in a crime, and tracked him down with their pickup truck and shot and killed him with a shotgun.

Gregory McMichael, however, told police that Travis shot Arbery, whom they suspected in a string of burglaries. McMichael continued saying he believed Arbery attacked him as he stood in the road with a shotgun.

Greg McMichael told added to Glynn County police that Arbery was suspected in "several break-ins." But no such crimes was reported in the weeks before the shooting, CNN reports. Police have yet to say whether Arbery is accused of any crime.

The McMichaels were taken into custody and booked into Glynn County Jail. This case is being investigated.

Gregory McMichael served as an investigator for Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson. He retired last year. The connection caused Johnson to recuse herself from the case.

At a news conference before the arrests were announced Thursday, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp told reporters he was confident state investigators would “find the truth.”

“Earlier this week, I watched the video depicting Mr. Arbery’s last moments alive,” Kemp told a news conference in Atlanta. “I can tell you it’s absolutely horrific, and Georgians deserve answers.”

Gregory McMichael told police he suspected the runner was the same man filmed by a security camera committing a break-in. He and his grown son, Travis McMichael, grabbed guns and began a pursuit in the truck.

The video shows a black man running at a jogging pace on the left side of a road. A truck is parked in the road ahead of him. One of the white men is inside the pickup’s bed. The other is standing beside the open driver’s side door.

The runner crosses the road to pass the pickup on the passenger side, then crosses back in front of the truck. A gunshot sounds, and the video shows the runner grappling with a man in the street over what appears to be a shotgun or rifle. A second shot can be heard, and the runner can be seen punching the man. A third shot is fired at point-blank range. The runner staggers a few feet and falls face down.

Brunswick defense attorney Alan Tucker identified himself Thursday as the person who shared the video with the radio station. In a statement, Tucker said he wasn’t representing anyone involved in the case. He said he released the video “because my community was being ripped apart by erroneous accusations and assumptions.”

Tucker did not say how he obtained the video. He did not immediately respond to a phone message or an email.

The outcry over the killing reached the White House, where President Donald Trump offered condolences Thursday to Arbery’s family.

“It’s a very sad thing,” Trump said in the Oval Office, “but I will be given a full report this evening.”

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has called Arbery’s death a “murder.” During an online roundtable Thursday, Biden compared the video to seeing Arbery “lynched before our very eyes.”

The outside prosecutor overseeing the case, Tom Durden, had said Monday that he wanted a grand jury to decide whether charges are warranted. With Georgia courts still largely closed because of the coronavirus, the soonest that could happen is mid-June.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

