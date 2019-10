Authorities are investigating an arson at a home on Madison's Near East Side.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to the home located on the 100 block of First Street at 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain said the fire was extinguished and no one was injured.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.