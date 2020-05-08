Art Fair on the Square canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The 2020 Art Fair on the Square has become the latest event be to canceled this summer after organizers called it off Friday, citing COVID-19 concerns.

The art festival, which typically draws up to 200,000 people to the Capitol Square in downtown Madison, was set to start July 10-11, according the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art Friday.

"Due to the scale and complexity of the event, and the unpredictability of this evolving situation, we will not be rescheduling the Art Fair on the Square for another weekend in 2020, said the President of the MMoCA Board of Trustees, Marc Vitale, in a written statement.

"We realize that this will have a huge impact on artists, vendors, and local businesses. It is also a significant blow for MMoCA, as this is our largest annual fundraiser," Vitale says.

"The Art Fair on the Square has been a beloved Madison tradition for over 60 years, a critical fundraiser for MMoCA, and a significant income generator for thousands of professional artists," Vitale says.

However, the 2021 Art Fair on the Square is scheduled for July 10-11.