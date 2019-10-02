As more rain looms, Columbus official says city is ready

Columbus officials are preparing the city for another round of rain Wednesday night.

All day, volunteers and staff from the Department of Public Works packed sandbags for residents to pick up.

“We’ve looked at taking more proactive measures here to make sure that we can try to help avoid the flooding as much as possible,” Zach Navin, the department director, said.

Navin said on Tuesday night, there was about 4.5 inches of rain, with noticeable signs of flooding damage at the Fireman’s Park.

“Knowing the flooding that has taken place in prior years helps us to prepare for the future,” he added.

This week, Public Works staff are keeping a close watch on Udey Dam.

“When there are storms like this we’re monitoring this all the time,” Navin said. “Staff was in up until 11 o’clock last night monitoring it and back in at 4’o clock this morning, keeping the levels where they need to be.”

Navin also talked about the importance of communicating with staff at Fall River, which is located upstream.

“If we don’t have communication with our partners upstream, we’re just setting ourselves up for failure not to be able to react to what’s coming,” he said.

Any questions about flood damage can be directed to Columbus Emergency Management at 920-623-5900.

