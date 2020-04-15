MUST WATCH: Ascension Mercy COVID-19 patient discharged following recovery

A man who was admitted to Ascension Mercy in Oshkosh in late March and then tested positive for COVID-19 has been discharged after recovering from the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, hospital officials released a video and photo of the man, who agreed to share those and his story of hope - but not his name - leaving the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

He was admitted to Ascension Mercy on March 25, and his condition declined rapidly.

Officials say he was on a ventilator in the COVID ICU for 11 days, and then began to show signs of improvement in early April.

He was then taken off the ventilator on Monday, April 6, and was moved out of the COVID unit to work with physical, occupational and speech therapists.

He was then discharged on April 14.

A video released by the hospital shows him being wheeled out of the hospital down hallways lined with hospital staff, who who showered him with applause as he left the building.

He waved and gave a thumbs up as he went through the doors.

Officials said although the man will continue to receive antibiotic treatment at home, he will also have virtual follow-ups with specialists and his primary care provider.

Hospital officials added both the man and his family are grateful for the care he received, and wanted to share his story of hope.