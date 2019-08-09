Furniture store opens in Janesville, bringing more shopping options to city

A furniture store opening in Janesville is one of many businesses that officials say are bringing the city back to life.

Ashley Home Furniture opens a store in Janesville.

Since setting up shop in Janesville, store officials with Ashley Home Furniture say the store has been popular with residents.

"They took a vacant space that had been vacant for over 6 years and back filled it with a beautiful new store," says Gale Price, Janesville Economic Development Director.

"We did a lot of research for where a good spot for a store would be and Janesville kept popping up,” says Jon Gadbois, vice president of Boston FAM Marketing.

"The community has truly blessed us with their support,” adds Gadbois.

City officials say the store’s arrival will be a regional draw, bringing even more shopping options to the growing city.

"It's convenient instead of going to Madison or Rockford. It's nice to have a nice store with quality furniture,” says Janesville resident David Diestler.

Plus, the city says new development means new opportunity for people to eat and shop in Janesville.

The store has a ribbon cutting ceremony set for next Friday. Officials say it's the only store in Wisconsin with an Ashley Furniture Store and Outlet.

