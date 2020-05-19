Asian Americans speak against coronavirus discrimination, Madison mayor condemns

Asian Americans around Wisconsin shared testimonies of being targeted in coronavirus-related discrimination in Tuesday’s virtual town hall.

In mid-March, a man from Tibet found a note on his car at a grocery store parking lot on Madison’s East Side. The note read, “I coughed on your door handle. Enjoy the coronavirus.”

That same month, a racist message along Madison’s State Street read, “It’s from China #Chinesevirus.”

"There's definitely been a rise in anxiety. even for myself. Going out and walking, doing things and wearing a mask in public. It makes me feel on edge in a way that I had never felt before living in the U.S.," Jessica Boling said at the town hall.

The STOP AAPI HATE reporting center, co-founded by a Los Angeles-based Asian coalition, says there have been more than 1,700 reports of coronavirus discrimination from Asian Americans nationwide.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway denounced the cases, saying “This is our community that’s impacted. It’s not the, quote, Asian community. It’s our community. People of Asian descent are part of our community and part of my community.”

Norman Davis, the director of Madison’s Department of Civil Rights, encouraged victims to report acts of discrimination to his office. He said various language services are provided.

“You don’t have to know the basis for which you were being discriminated against or harassed. All you need to know is that something horrible happened to you, something bad happened. We want you to report that. It's our job to differentiate who will handle that issue."

According to Peng Her, the CEO of the Hmong Institute, the Tibetan man who found the racist note on his car did not report the incident, wanting to “put it behind him.”

However, UW-Madison alum Tara Yang, recommended that everybody report discrimination, “whether it’s a small or large situation.” In March, Yang and her family became victims to a racial crime in Green Bay. She said people sprayed a racial slur on her property.

“We really wanted to believe that the community was here to support us through this pandemic but because of that, that really just scared us.” Yang continued, “Racial harassment should never be tolerated.”

NBC15 requested police records of incidents targeting Asian Americans and their businesses, but Madison Police said they have no way to locate the information. “Not every crime where an AA [Asian American] is a victim is a race crime,” the spokesperson said. “In fact very few would be.”

The spokesperson also said MPD reports hate crimes to the Federal Bureau of Investigation at the end of the year. The most current FBI report is from 2018.

President Donald Trump has used the term “Chinese Virus” to refer to the coronavirus, which originated in China.

