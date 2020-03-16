Assembly Democrats push paid family medical leave legislation amid COVID-19 pandemic

Some Democrats in the Wisconsin Assembly are pushing legislation that allows workers to buy-in to a state-run insurance program amid the coronavirus outbreak.

During a teleconference call Monday, State Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison) and State Rep. Sondy Pope (D- Mount Horeb) reintroduced the Wisconsin Family Medical Leave Insurance Act.

Under the plan, employees would choose to participate in the program. They would pay premiums based on their income. Workers would then be able to receive paid leave under certain circumstances.

Those premiums would be taken from employees’ paychecks and be at no cost to their employers.

The program would be overseen by the Department of Workforce Development and would not use state funding.

The proposal would also allow people to take leave for more family members, including grandparents and siblings.

It’s not the first time the legislation has been proposed. It has been introduced at least three times previously and has not received Republican support.

Opponents were concerned with administrative costs for the state as well as the business impact.

According to a fiscal estimate from the Dept. of Workforce Development released in January, the net fiscal impact would be nearly $2.2 million.

California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island and Washington have passed paid family medical leave laws.