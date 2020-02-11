Assembly OKs tougher sentences for repeat drunken drivers

The state Assembly has passed a bill that would impose tougher sentences on repeat drunken drivers.

The Republican-authored measure would increase the minimum mandatory sentence for fifth and sixth offenses from six months to 18 months.

Judges could hand down shorter sentences if they find such a move would be in the public interest.

The state Department of Corrections has estimated the bill would create $13.6 million in additional annual operating costs.

The Assembly passed the bill 88-10 Tuesday evening. The measure now goes to Gov. Tony Evers.