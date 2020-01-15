Assembly Republicans call homework letter condescending

Top Republicans in the state Assembly are calling Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' letter assigning them the "homework" of passing a host of bills condescending.

Evers sent Republican lawmakers a letter on Thursday assigning them homework that includes passing bills that would cap the cost of insulin, closing a loophole that allows retail stores to pay reduced property taxes and create new standards for PFAS chemicals.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Majority Leader Jim Steineke blasted the letter as condescending Wednesday. Vos said threatening to send lawmakers to the prinicpal's office doesn't help build relationships.