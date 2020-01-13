Assembly GOP trying to override nurse training veto

Assembly Republicans are planning to try to override Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' veto of a bill that would have made it easier to become a nursing aide in Wisconsin.

State law currently requires nursing aide training programs to run at least 120 hours.

Federal regulations call for a minimum of 75 hours. The bill would have adopted the federal minimum as state law.

Evers vetoed the measure in November, saying he objects to reduced training for people who care for Wisconsin's most vulnerable citizens.

“It’s a shame that Governor Evers couldn’t see the forest for the trees on this issue, failing to understand that this bipartisan bill would’ve brought much needed relief to so many of our elderly throughout the state,” said Assembly Majority Leader Steineke. “Once again, our governor showed that if it’s not a critical issue for Madison or Milwaukee, it’s not a critical issue for him.”