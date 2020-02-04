Assembly Republicans working to help Wisconsin farmers

Assembly Republicans are working on several proposals to help Wisconsin farmers. On Tuesday, they unveiled their priorities for agriculture this legislative session.

"There are farms in literally every single county in Wisconsin, and that's why when we talk about making sure that we do things to support agriculture, it's not just rural Wisconsin, it's literally every part of the state," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

Republicans said their priorities for this session include tax credits for farmers. They also want to encourage hemp growers as demand for hemp oil and hemp fibers rise.

Vos said they are also considering a proposal to allow small family farms to deduct the cost of health insurance, so they can save money on their income tax bill.

Republicans said Tuesday that Governor Tony Evers' ideas focus on long-term solutions, but farmers also need short-term help.

"We know that farmers are facing difficulties for a variety of reasons. Today, we’re announcing what our agricultural priorities are going to be for the remainder of the session, it includes bills that are working their way through the process, some that are just being recently introduced, others that were introduced earlier in the session and our goal is to provide both short term relief and long term relief, because we know Wisconsin farmers need help now," Vos explained.

Some proposals are already making their way through the legislature, and Republicans hope to introduce a set of new bills at the end of the week.