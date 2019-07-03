Assembly leader criticizes Evers budget vetoes

The state Assembly's top Republican is attacking Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' partial budget vetoes.

Evers made 78 partial vetoes to the spending plan before he signed it Wednesday. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos issued a statement saying the budget deserved to be signed without political partial vetoes. He says the vetoes shave dollars off important programs, give government bureaucrats more spending authority and allow people to cheat the welfare system.

He took particular issue with a partial veto that effectively blocks new drug test and work requirements for adults on the state's food stamp program, saying Evers seems intent on trapping people on welfare. He called that veto a shortsighted political move that insults hard-working men and women.

Vos praised Republican legislators for revising the budget into a more fiscally responsible plan, saying Wisconsin has a good budget thanks to them.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald also released a statement, saying that “I want to thank Governor Evers for signing the budget into law today, including fully embracing the middle-class tax cut. This budget targets state investments more responsibly and spends $2 billion less than the governor’s original plan.