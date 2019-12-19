Assembly leader says medical marijuana will pass someday

The Wisconsin Assembly's top Republican says legalizing medical marijuana won't happen next year and he's not sure when lawmakers will make the change, despite broad support. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos supports legalizing medical marijuana.

But he told The Associated Press on Thursday that "it's going to take a while." He says finding consensus on the issue is difficult because of varied concerns from other Republicans, members of law enforcement and the medical community.

For the first time this year, Republican lawmakers co-sponsored a bill to legalize medical marijuana but it appears to be dead on arrival.

