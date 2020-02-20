Assembly passes bill that would mandate cursive be taught in Wisconsin schools

The Wisconsin Assembly passed a bill that would require the state's superintendent to include cursive writing in the curricula on Wednesday.

The goal of Assembly Bill 459 is to get students to write legibly in cursive by 5th grade.

The bill now heads to the state Senate.

CLICK HERE to read more about the bill on the legislature's website.

According to Assembly Bill 459:

"This bill requires the state superintendent of public instruction to incorporate cursive writing into the model academic standards for English language arts. This bill also requires a school board, independent charter school, and private school participating in a parental choice program to include cursive writing in its respective curriculum for the elementary grades. Specifically, each elementary school curriculum must include the objective that pupils be able to write legibly in cursive by the end of fifth grade."