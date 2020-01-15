Assembly poised to attempt veto override on nursing bill

Wisconsin Assembly Republicans are slated to try to override Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' veto of a bill that would make it easier to become a nurse's aide in the state.

Wisconsin law requires nurses' aides receive at least 120 hours of training. Federal regulations set the minimum at 75 hours. The bill would have prohibited state health officials from requiring more than 75 hours, saving aides 45 hours' worth of training.

Evers vetoed the bill in November, saying he objects to less training for caregivers. Assembly Republicans plan to try an override Wednesday but they appear to be three votes short.