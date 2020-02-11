Assembly set to pass punishments for disrupting campus speeches

The state Assembly is set to pass a bill that would punish students who disrupt campus speeches and presentations with suspensions and expulsions.

Under the bill, students who disrupt free speech on University of Wisconsin System campuses twice would be suspended. Three-time offenders would be expelled.

Regents adopted an identical policy in 2017 but system officials are still drafting regulations to implement it.

The bill would codify the punishments in state law.

The Assembly was set to vote on the bill Tuesday afternoon or evening.

The measure looks doomed, though. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has said he doesn't support the policy.

