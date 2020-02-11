Assembly to OK rape kit bill, tough-on-crime proposals

Assembly Republicans are poised to approve a bill that would create protocols for submitting and tracking untested sexual assault evidence kits.

It would also mandate police notify immigration officials of sexual assaults and allow student victims to enter school choice programs.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has been pushing legislation laying out kit protocols for a year. He alleges Republicans know the immigration and choice provisions are non-starters with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers but attached them anyway as a means of killing the legislation.

The Assembly is set to vote on the bill Tuesday afternoon or evening.