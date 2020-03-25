Assessment tests in Wisconsin schools waived

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced standardized tests will not be administered at schools this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy State Superintendent emailed school districts on Monday to announce the waiver.

Last week, DPI sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Education to waive the federal requirement.

DPI is working with Gov. Tony Evers’ office and legislature to address the state statutory requirements of testing and accountability.

DPI said because the assessment tests were waived, it may impact policy changes for the annual Accountability Report Cards.

