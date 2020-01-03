Associate Professor discusses the possible impacts of airstrikes on U.S

There has been a new presence on social media since the deadly attack on prominent Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

UW-Madison Associate Professor Samer Alatout discusses the possible impacts of the Iranian airstrikes and death of Qasem Soleimanion on the U.S.

The hashtag “WWlll,” standing for “World War 3” is trending on Twitter.

NBC 15 spoke with an Associate Professor of Community and Environmental Sociology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison about what this could mean for the United States.

Associate Professor Samer Alatout said any kind of war, whether that's a third World War or a regional war in the Middle East all depends on Iran’s reaction.

Alatout said this attack is the equivalent of an attack on multiple members of the president's cabinet in the White House.

This is because Soleimani was responsible for so many political tasks within the country, much like the members of the presidential cabinet.

“If there is a broad regional war that is not contained, then it will have reverberations on the level of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, on Arab Peninsula, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Syria, Iraq,” Alatout said. “It [would] have reverberations on Egypt and Libya.”

Alatout said Iran could respond sooner than other political analysts anticipate.

“They probably would not want to have a major strike against the United States,” Alatout said. “They probably will have a measured one, and if they do it quickly enough they might calculate that it might not bring out a major response from the U.S.”

Alatout also said there could be a slight change, but he does not believe there will be a significant rise in U.S. oil prices.

Alatout added that he believes there has been a political shift in United States since the 1940s. He said the United States used to be more focused on diplomatic engagement.

“Now we are withdrawing from all of those, we still have all of those, but we are withdrawing from cultural and diplomatic engagement and we are thinking ‘let’s go back to the way we used to be and use our military to enforce what we want,” Alatout said.