At-home HIV testing available throughout Wisconsin

At-home HIV testing kits can be ordered online for anyone eligible Wisconsinite through Vivent Health.

“Now is a critical time to empower everyone to know their HIV status and be active in receiving the knowledge they need to reduce their risk of contracting HIV,” said Carrie VanZant, Vice President of Operations for Vivent Health.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends testing for everyone at least once between the ages of 13 and 64. They recommend anyone who is at higher risk for HIV should test more frequently.

Tests can be ordered online by clicking here.

Once an order is received, Vivent Health testing counselors will contact people with more information and support, including connections to prevention services and HIV care as needed.

The testing kits are also available to people living in Denver, Colorado, St. Louis, Missouri, and Austin, Texas.