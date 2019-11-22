At least 12 arrested in raid at Madison home

At least a dozen people were arrested Friday morning when officers raided a home on Madison's north side, the Madison Police Dept. said.

The suspects names have not been released.

Neighbors told NBC15 multiple police cruisers showed descended on the home in the 2800 block of Coolidge Street around 6 a.m. In addition to the arrests, police say a dog was shot and killed after becoming aggressive with officers.

According to police, the house at 2832 Coolidge had been a nuisance for a long time.

They received multiple calls through the years of illegal activity, including as recently as Wednesday night when a bullet went into a another home on that block. The home and the person who lived there were not associated with the home they believe was the intended target, police said at the time.