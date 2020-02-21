At least 2 hospitalized after Highway 151 crash

A vehicle crash hospitalized at least two people in Madison on Friday night.

The crash on Highway 18/151 near Springdale occurred at around 7:15 p.m., according to Dane County Communications. Several emergency vehicles were requested to the scene and crews are still at the site of the crash.

The extent of the injuries of the hospitalized are unknown. It is also unknown if there are others injured from the crash at this time.

There are reports of traffic blockage near the immediate area of the crash as of 7:38 p.m.