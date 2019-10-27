At least 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-90 in Rock Co.

At least two people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Rock County Sunday afternoon.

A crash in the westbound lane of I-90 at mile marker 179 was reported at 12:58 p.m., according to Rock County Communications.

I-39 going southbound at Woodman Road is also impacted, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. The left lane going northbound is also closed.

Several emergency crews have been requested to the scene. There is road blockage in the westbound and southbound lanes, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

Alternate routes recommended by the State Patrol include taking exit 175, east on WIS 11 to US 14, continue east to WIS 140, south to I-43 and west on I-43 back to I-39/90.

It is unknown the exact number of those injured and the number of vehicles involved in the crash at this time.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.