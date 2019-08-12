At least 46 shot across Chicago over the weekend; youngest victim an 8-year-old girl

At least 46 people were shot across Chicago this weekend (Aug. 9-11), and the youngest victim was an 8-year-old girl.

Four of those 46 people were killed, WGN reported.

Abrianna Barron, 8, was at a family barbecue Sunday, Aug. 11 when she was shot in leg after occupants of a blue Dodge Charger fired shots on the 1000 block of N. Monticello in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. She was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition, and was recovering at home Monday.

As of Monday, police had not arrested the shooter.

Abrianna's mother told WGN her daughter had bullet fragments in her leg after the incident, both above and below her knee.

In another incident near the Garfield Park Conservatory, six people were shot in the 3500 block of West Lake. Five of the victims were women in their 20s and 30s.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police officers were sitting in a marked patrol car at a stop sign in the 1700 block of South Kostner when someone in a Nissan fired shots in their direction. No one was hurt, and officers took a man and woman from that vehicle into custody.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the big problem is Saturday night into Sunday morning, when most of the weekend shooting victims are injured.

On "accountability Monday," the police superintendent was scheduled to meet with the mayor to discuss the weekend shootings.

Last weekend (Aug. 2-4) marked the worst ever weekend of gun violence so far in 2019 in Chicago, with seven people killed and an additional 52 people wounded in the third-largest American city.