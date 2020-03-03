At least 7 people dead after a powerful tornado tore through Tennessee overnight

Authorities have confirmed at least 7 deaths after violent storms tore through the Nashville area overnight.

Nashville's mayor said roughly 20 people were hospitalized.

The national weather service reports that a tornado that hit the area had winds of 45 miles per hour.

According to the Nashville fire department, crews are responding to approximately 40 structure collapses around the city.

Authorities have deployed search and rescue teams to neighborhoods.

Residents have been warned to stay away from downed power lines.

Tens of thousands of customers are without electricity in the metro area, with more power outages reported throughout the state.

