At least one person is injured in a 4-vehicle crash on US 12/18 Friday morning.

According to Dane County Dispatch, officers responded to a call of a 4-vehicle crash on US 12/18 near the Todd Drive exit at 11:17 a.m.

The two right lanes are currently blocked. There is no estimate on when the lanes will reopen at this time.

The Madison Police Department is responding to the scene.