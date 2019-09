At least one person was injured after a car hit a freight train in Janesville Friday night.

Rock County Communications says the crash happened just after 8 p.m. at Laprairie Town Hall Road and County Highway O.

At least one person was in the car at the time of the crash. Authorities do not know how badly that person was injured.

Authorities say the injured person was taken to the hospital.

Janesville Fire Department and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office are responding.