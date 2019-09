At least one person was injured in a multiple-vehicle crash on the EB Beltline in the Town of Madison Thursday night.

Dane County Communications says a call came in for a crash on eastbound lanes of the Beltline at Seminole Highway around 9:42 p.m.

Police, fire and EMS are responding.

That stretch of the Beltline is also under construction. As of 10:00 p.m., traffic was diverted to the one far-right lane.