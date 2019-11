At least one person is injured after a one-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in Rock County Wednesday evening.

Authorities say the crash happened around 9:22 p.m. on Highway 14 and West Holt Road. All lanes in both directions are closed on the highway, according to WisDOT.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Brooklyn authorities are responding.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC15 as we learn more.