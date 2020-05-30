At least one person seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

At least one person is seriously injured after a hit-and-run in Beloit.

According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the crash at East State Highway 67 and South Stateline Road just after 7 p.m. on Friday.

Police say 27-year-old Timothy Holmes of Beloit was traveling west on Highway 67, when he rear ended a car that was turning south onto Stateline Road. Both vehicles went into the ditch.

Holmes and his passengers in the fled the crash scene on foot.

A passenger in the struck car, a 44-year-old male from Sharon, sustained very serious injuries and was transported to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford.

After about an hour, Holmes and his passengers were located and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

Holmes was arrested for hit and run causing great bodily harm, knowingly operating while revoked causing great bodily harm, and reckless driving causing great bodily harm, all felony charges.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office drone team and crash reconstruction

team, and Beloit and Clinton Police assisted with the investigation.

Police are still investigating.